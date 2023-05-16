Ukraine says Russia conducts exceptional missile attack on Kyiv

On May 16 at night, the Russian Armed Forces conducted the most massive missile strike on military facilities in Kyiv.

The Russian Defence Ministry later said that a US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile system was obliterated in Kyiv as a result of the attack. The Russian Armed Forces used Kinzhal high-precision hypersonic missiles for the attack, the ministry explained.

Another missile strike was carried out with the use of long-range weapons targeting places of deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as military facilities and warehouses. The Russian forces destroyed all of the designated targets, the Ministry added.

Ministry speaker Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said that the attacks on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were carried out both from sea and from the air.

The Kyiv city military administration said that Russia used the largest number of missiles in a short period of time in the night attack on the city. The authorities of the Ukrainian capital called the missile strike an exceptional one. The Russian forces used "drones, cruise missiles and likely ballistic missiles," the administration said.