Russian air defences intercept seven Storm Shadow cruise missiles

Russian air defense systems intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

In addition, Russian air defences shot down three HARM anti-radar missiles, as well as seven HIMARS rockets.

In addition, over the past day, the Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Su-24 front-line bomber and a Su-25 fighter in the sky over the Donetsk People's Republic.