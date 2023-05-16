Russian air defences intercept seven Storm Shadow cruise missiles

Russian air defense systems intercepted seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
In addition, Russian air defences shot down three HARM anti-radar missiles, as well as seven HIMARS rockets.
In addition, over the past day, the Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Su-24 front-line bomber and a Su-25 fighter in the sky over the Donetsk People's Republic.
Russian tank crews in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) came into a head-on battle with a Ukrainian crew in a German Leopard tank