Ukraine shells Russian villages with phosphorous bombs

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine used phosphorus shells to attack the village of Stary Khutor in the Valuysky district of the Belgorod region of Russia, Mash Telegram channel reports.

Photo: Mil.gov.ua

A total of eight incendiary shells were used. Presumably, they were fired from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). No casualties were reported.

The village is located almost at the very border — it is only 250 meters away from it.

The photos showing the consequences of the shelling appeared on the social media. One can see peculiar traces of shell impact on the ground that phosphorus could leave.

Another Belgorod village was attacked soon afterwards.

Some time later, Ukraine attacked another Russian village — the Nizhnie Melnitsy farm, also in the Belgorod region. Ukrainian forces also used phosphorus shells in the attack.

In total, 12 incendiary shells were launched at the farm. No one was hurt in the attack.

Protocol III of the 1980 UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons bans the use of incendiary munitions, including those containing white phosphorus.

Such munitions cause severe burns and acute poisoning. They lead to serious deterioration of bones, bone marrow and trigger tissue necrosis. White phosphorus is poisonous — a dose of as little as 0.05-0.15 grams is lethal for humans.

