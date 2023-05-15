World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian air defences intercept Storm Shadow missile

Incidents

Russian air defense systems intercepted a long-range Storm Shadow cruise missile that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received from the UK, the Russian Defense Ministry said on May 15.

Russian air defences intercept Storm Shadow missile
Photo: Вадим Савицкий

"During the day, seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile, and ten HIMARS multiple rockets were intercepted,” the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, as many as 21 enemy drones were destroyed in various areas of Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) and Kherson regions, as well as in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have made a number of attempts to break through defenses north and south of Bakhmut (Artemovsk), the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.

The Russian forces have repelled all of Ukraine's attacks; the Ukrainian military failed to break through Russian defences, the ministry also said.

The Russian military continue fighting for western areas of Bakhmut, the ministry added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces strike NATO artillery weapons in Ukraine hard

Russia actively destroys military equipment that Western countries supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Forbes: Russia strikes NATO artillery in Ukraine hard
ISW: Russian Air Force starts new campaign to curb Ukraine's offensive
Russian Air Force launches new campaign tactic to neutralise Ukraine's offensive
Ukraine uses Storm Shadow missile to strike Luhansk
Russian forces intercept Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile
Rudolph Valentino - Addio Mio Grande Amante Guy Somerset European croissants or more Western arms for Ukraine? That is the question Lyuba Lulko Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction Mahboob A. Khawaja
Last materials
Russian air defences intercept Storm Shadow missile
ISW: Russian Air Force starts new campaign to curb Ukraine's offensive
Forbes: Russia strikes NATO artillery in Ukraine hard
Ukraine uses Storm Shadow missile to strike former aviation school in Luhansk
Two Mi-8 helicopters, Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft crash in Bryansk region in one day
Rudolph Valentino - Addio Mio Grande Amante
Medvedev: USA laughingly pushes the world to WWIII
Russia seriously concerned about Storm Shadow missile supplies to Ukraine
Mi-28 helicopter crashes in Crimea, two pilots killed
EU intelligence report reveals data on Ukrainian losses in the conflict with Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X