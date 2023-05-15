Russian forces intercept Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile

Russian air defences intercept Storm Shadow missile

Russian air defense systems intercepted a long-range Storm Shadow cruise missile that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received from the UK, the Russian Defense Ministry said on May 15.

Photo: Вадим Савицкий

"During the day, seven HARM anti-radar missiles, one Storm Shadow long-range cruise missile, and ten HIMARS multiple rockets were intercepted,” the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, as many as 21 enemy drones were destroyed in various areas of Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) and Kherson regions, as well as in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have made a number of attempts to break through defenses north and south of Bakhmut (Artemovsk), the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.

The Russian forces have repelled all of Ukraine's attacks; the Ukrainian military failed to break through Russian defences, the ministry also said.

The Russian military continue fighting for western areas of Bakhmut, the ministry added.