ISW: Russian Air Force starts new campaign to curb Ukraine's offensive

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that Russia was carrying out a regular series of strikes with the use of drones and missiles. Institute analysts believe that this is likely part of Russia's new air campaign conducted within the framework of the special military operation. The purpose of the campaign is to reduce the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct counter-offensive military operations.

Photo: https://t.me/SergeyKolyasnikov/48597

Since April 19, the Russian troops have launched at least ten series of strikes throughout Ukraine, especially in rear areas, the ISW website said. The strikes were mostly carried out using kamikaze drones.

Russia's current air campaign is targeting Ukrainian military-industrial and logistical facilities in the rear, ISW specialists believe.

In the most recent attack, the Russian forces struck a Ukrainian ammunition depot in Khmelnitsky and facilities and places where Ukrainian troops and equipment are deployed in the area of settlements of Ternopil and Petropavlovka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.