World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

ISW: Russian Air Force starts new campaign to curb Ukraine's offensive

Incidents

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) noted that Russia was carrying out a regular series of strikes with the use of drones and missiles. Institute analysts believe that this is likely part of Russia's new air campaign conducted within the framework of the special military operation. The purpose of the campaign is to reduce the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct counter-offensive military operations.

ISW: Russian Air Force starts new campaign to curb Ukraine's offensive
Photo: https://t.me/SergeyKolyasnikov/48597

Since April 19, the Russian troops have launched at least ten series of strikes throughout Ukraine, especially in rear areas, the ISW website said. The strikes were mostly carried out using kamikaze drones.

Russia's current air campaign is targeting Ukrainian military-industrial and logistical facilities in the rear, ISW specialists believe.

In the most recent attack, the Russian forces struck a Ukrainian ammunition depot in Khmelnitsky and facilities and places where Ukrainian troops and equipment are deployed in the area of settlements of Ternopil and Petropavlovka in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine uses Storm Shadow missile to strike Luhansk

A series of explosions occurred in Luhansk in the morning of May 15

Ukraine uses Storm Shadow missile to strike former aviation school in Luhansk
Forbes: Russia strikes NATO artillery in Ukraine hard
Russian forces strike NATO artillery weapons in Ukraine hard
Rudolph Valentino - Addio Mio Grande Amante Guy Somerset European croissants or more Western arms for Ukraine? That is the question Lyuba Lulko Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction Mahboob A. Khawaja
Last materials
ISW: Russian Air Force starts new campaign to curb Ukraine's offensive
Forbes: Russia strikes NATO artillery in Ukraine hard
Ukraine uses Storm Shadow missile to strike former aviation school in Luhansk
Two Mi-8 helicopters, Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft crash in Bryansk region in one day
Rudolph Valentino - Addio Mio Grande Amante
Medvedev: USA laughingly pushes the world to WWIII
Russia seriously concerned about Storm Shadow missile supplies to Ukraine
Mi-28 helicopter crashes in Crimea, two pilots killed
EU intelligence report reveals data on Ukrainian losses in the conflict with Russia
New case filed following Orenburg carousel accident
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X