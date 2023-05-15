Forbes: Russia strikes NATO artillery in Ukraine hard

Russia actively destroys military equipment that Western countries supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Craig Hooper said in an article for Forbes Magazine.

Photo: army.gc.ca

"Ukraine's loss rates are brutal. Of the approximately 152 big M777 155 mm towed howitzers that "officially” arrived in Ukraine, over a third have already been damaged or destroyed,” he wrote.

UK's AHS Krab and the USA's M109 are "getting hit rather hard," the journalist noted.

In percentage terms, Ukraine's losses amount to 18-21 percent, he added.

It is worthy of note that former adviser to the head of the Pentagon Colonel Douglas McGregor said that the West was unable to compensate Ukraine for the loss of armoured vehicles.