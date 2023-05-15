Ukraine uses Storm Shadow missile to strike former aviation school in Luhansk

Representatives of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) at the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine confirmed that the attack on Luhansk was carried out with the use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Photo: https://t.me/defenseexpress_ua/3237

A series of explosions occurred in Luhansk in the morning of May 15.

Fragments of a foreign missile were found on the site of the attack. The missile targeted the area where the former aviation school was located.

According to former Ambassador of the LPR to Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik, the former aviation school was closed in the late 1990s. The area of the city, where the Ukraine struck Luhansk, currently has high-density development, the official added.