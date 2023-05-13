World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Two Mi-8 helicopters, Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft crash in Bryansk region in one day

Incidents

A Mi-8 helicopter and a Su-34 fighter aircraft crashed in the Bryansk region of Russia on May 13.

Aircraft accidents in Bryansk region

The Bryansk region borders on Ukraine. There wreckage of both the aircraft and the helicopter were found on the crash sites.

Bryansk Mayor Sergei Evteev said that there was no damage caused as a result of the crash. However, local residents posted photos showing that the rotor blades from the fallen helicopter damaged the fence of a private house. Emergency services said that several houses were damaged.

The moment of the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter was captured on video.

Helicopter pilots — two people — were killed.

A woman civilian was hurt as a result of the helicopter crash. It was reported that the woman, a 51-year-old local resident, suffered numerous burns. She was hospitalised.

Some time later, it was reported that a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet crashed in the Bryansk region as well.

The Su-34 fighter crashed near the Ukrainian border. The pilot and the navigator failed to eject. Their bodies have already been found.

A couple of hours later it was said that another helicopter, also a Mi-8, crashed in the Bryansk region. According to Baza Telegram channel, the helicopter crashed near the village of Volkustichi.

It is believed that the helicopters and the fighter jet crashed as a result of acts of sabotage.

A Sukhoi Su-35 later crashed near the Ukrainian border some time later. The pilots were killed.

According to most recent reports, four aircraft crashed in the Bryansk region on May 13.

The aircraft that crashed in the Bryansk region on May 13 were returning from a combat mission and came under pinpoint fire;

Two Mi-8 helicopters crashed over the town of Klintsy;

A Su-34 and a Su-35 aircraft crashed near the Ukrainian border in the area of the settlement of Starodub.

The two helicopters and the two fighter jets that crashed in the Bryansk region on May 13 were part of the same air group, which was supposed to strike targets in the Chernihiv region of Ukraine. They could have been shot down almost simultaneously, the Kommersant newspaper said. 

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
