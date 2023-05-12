World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia seriously concerned about Storm Shadow missile supplies to Ukraine

The decision of the British authorities to deliver 250-km Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine is a hostile move that London has taken to further pour weapons into Ukraine, a message posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry believes that the supplies of Storm Shadow missiles will dramatically escalate the situation in the zone of the special military operation.

In addition, Storm Shadow supplies to Ukraine indicate London's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, the ministry believes.

Three Storm Shadow missiles can destroy Crimean Bridge

Roman Svitan, a Ukrainian colonel in reserve, said that three Storm Shadow missiles would be enough to destroy Russia's Crimea Bridge.

"If you launch a dozen missiles on the Crimean Bridge, even if they shoot down a half of them, three or four of those missiles will be able to destroy the bridge completely," Svitan said.

Ukraine has no carrier to launch Storm Shadow

However, experts at Readovka Telegram channel eset out doubts about the effectiveness of Storm Shadow missiles in the ongoing conflict.

The fact is that Ukraine has the only aircraft that can carry such missiles. This is the Sukhoi Su-24 bomber. At the same time, it remains unknown how many Su-24 Ukraine has and how many of them are still operable. The authors of the telegram channel believe that the supplies of long-ranger Storm Shadow missiles are not going to change the course of the hostilities much as Ukraine has neither the aircraft nor the crews for them.

According to CNN, the Ukrainian military hope to destroy the Crimean Bridge as Russia uses the bridge to supply weapons and support troops in the zone of the special military operation. The UK does not consider Crimea as part of Russia.

Western experts believe that Storm Shadow missiles will be able to strike targets in ​​areas of the city of Sevastopol and the Crimean Bridge. Storm Shadow missiles are more mobile, they are more efficient than US ATACMS missiles, they are more manoeuvrable and capable of striking moving targets.

Ukraine gets Storm Shadow long-range missiles from UK
Ukraine gets Storm Shadow long-range missiles from UK
