World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukraine goes on offensive, Russia repels all attacks

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine went on an offensive on the entire line of contact in the Soledar tactical direction, representatives for the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on May 12.

Ukraine goes on offensive, Russia repels all attacks
Photo: starsity.ru

The length of the line of contact in the area reaches more than 95 kilometres. More than a thousand servicemen, as well as up to 40 tanks are involved in the offensive in the tactical direction of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the ministry said.

Ukraine has launched a total of 26 attacks, all of them were repelled, the ministry said.

Reports about the alleged beginning of the Ukrainian counter-offensive began to appear in a number of Telegram channels in the evening of Thursday, May 11. Some of them claimed that the Armed Forces allegedly managed to break through Russian defenses in some areas.

The Russian Ministry of Defence refuted these data having stressed that there were no active operations carried out in the Kupyansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson directions. The situation in the area of ​​the special operation was under control, the department said.

The Kremlin declined to comment on the possible beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and redirected such questions to the Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier announced that the Ukrainian troops would need more time to get prepared for the offensive.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Western weapons get destroyed before they reach Ukraine front line

The Russian Aerospace Forces destroy most of the weapons that the West supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine even before they get delivered to the front line

Russian forces destroy most of foreign weapons that get shipped to Ukraine
Putin clears up situation with PMC Wagner
PMC Wagner stays in Bakhmut
Scorched debris of NATO weapons in Bakhmut captured on video
Foreign leaders try to make Ukraine start negotiating on Russia's terms
European croissants or more Western arms for Ukraine? That is the question Lyuba Lulko Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction Mahboob A. Khawaja Sanctions are working: Russia does not eat reserves, but builds them up Anton Kulikov
USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose
The fate of European croissants depends on the outcome of Ukrainian crisis
Ukraine gets Storm Shadow long-range missiles from UK
Ukraine gets Storm Shadow long-range missiles from UK
Last materials
The West continues pouring weapons into Ukraine, but Russia is ready – Kremlin
Ukraine goes on offensive, Russia repels all attacks
European croissants or more Western arms for Ukraine? That is the question
Putin clears up situation with PMC Wagner
Russian forces destroy most of foreign weapons that get shipped to Ukraine
Video shows wrecked NATO weapons in Bakhmut
USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose
Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction
Foreign countries launch major campaign to make Ukraine negotiate with Russia
Zelensky delays Ukraine's counteroffensive
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X