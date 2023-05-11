World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video shows wrecked NATO weapons in Bakhmut

A video of destroyed NATO military hardware in a residential district of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk) appeared on the Internet.

The video made amid apartment buildings shows the wreckage of US Humvee vehicles, a Canadian Senator armoured vehicle, a Turkish Kirpi and a scorched BMP-2 armoured personnel carrier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Some of the military hardware can hardly be identified due to damage.

Interestingly, all those vehicles were destroyed in residential areas of the city. This a favoured tactic of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — to hide troops behind civilian infrastructure. Bedroom suburbs in the west of Bakhmut were turned into fortified areas.

