Russian forces destroy most of foreign weapons that get shipped to Ukraine

The Russian Aerospace Forces destroy most of the weapons that the West supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine even before they get delivered to the front line, Yan Gagin, adviser to acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic Denis Pushilin said on Rossiya 1 TV channel.

Photo: rusvesna.su

"Our pilots regularly strike not only fortified areas and control centres, but also military hardware on the way to the front. They destroy those weapons both at storage warehouses and at transport hubs. Most of that equipment does not reach the front," Gagin said.

Kyiv continues to receive significant volumes of military hardware. A large number of vehicles are still located on the territory of Romania and Poland at transshipment bases, he said.

A video of NATO equipment that arrived in Ukraine from the West and was destroyed by Russian forces in Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk) has recently appeared on the net. The footage shows destroyed military hardware from the USA, Canada, Turkey and other countries.