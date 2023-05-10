World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces may have been killed in Russian air strike

Incidents

On May 10, it was reported that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny may have been killed.

Photo: rusvesna.su

Zaluzhny did not attend the meeting of NATO military leaders, not even via video link, Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee said. Zaluzhny informed NATO about his absence in written form, Bauer specified.

The news generated rumours about Zaluzhny's possible death.

Andrey Pinchuk, ex-head of the Ministry of State Security of the Donetsk People's Republic, wrote in Telegram that PMC Wagner may have annihilated the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was also reported said that Zaluzhny may have been killed in a Russian air strike on Chasov Yar.

According to unconfirmed reports, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky, may have been killed in the air strike as well.

Ukraine denies reports of Zaluzhny's death

Ukraine has denied the above reports.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar denied rumours about the death of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

According to Malyar, rumours about the death of the Ukrainian command appear in Russian media space on a regular basis.

"We've seen such messages for three weeks now. Everyone is alive," Anna Malyar wrote on Telegram.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
