Ukrainian drones and rockets attack Russia

Two Ukrainian drones attempted to attack a military facility in Russia's Voronezh region, Governor of the Russian region Alexander Gusev wrote in Telegram.

Photo: t.me/wargonzo

According to the governor, one of the drones deviated from the route and crashed, whereas the second one was shot down.

According to unconfirmed reports, as many as 14 military men were hurt in the drone attack.

Ukraine shells Belgorod region

On May 10, it was also reported that Ukraine shelled Russia's Belgorod region. Two shells struck private houses on the outskirts of the city. A man suffered an open cranial injury and died on the way to the hospital.

On May 9, a Tochka-U missile launched from Ukraine was shot down over the city of Valuiki in the Belgorod region, Shot Telegram channel said.

According to the source, the rocket was launched from the village of Olkhovatka in the Kharkiv region, which is located seven kilometers from the border. The missile was shot down by Russian air defense systems.