World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian drones and rockets attack Russia

Incidents

Two Ukrainian drones attempted to attack a military facility in Russia's Voronezh region, Governor of the Russian region Alexander Gusev wrote in Telegram.

Ukrainian drones and rockets attack Russia
Photo: t.me/wargonzo

According to the governor, one of the drones deviated from the route and crashed, whereas the second one was shot down.

According to unconfirmed reports, as many as 14 military men were hurt in the drone attack.

Ukraine shells Belgorod region

On May 10, it was also reported that Ukraine shelled Russia's Belgorod region. Two shells struck private houses on the outskirts of the city. A man suffered an open cranial injury and died on the way to the hospital.

On May 9, a Tochka-U missile launched from Ukraine was shot down over the city of Valuiki in the Belgorod region, Shot Telegram channel said.

According to the source, the rocket was launched from the village of Olkhovatka in the Kharkiv region, which is located seven kilometers from the border. The missile was shot down by Russian air defense systems.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Video shows destruction of US armoured personnel carrier in Ukraine

The video shows the destruction of armoured vehicles and infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during an offensive operation near the settlement of Orekhovo

Drone video shows destruction of US-made M113 APC in Ukraine
Two grandiose battles are going to take place in Ukraine soon
Two grandiose battles are going to take place in Ukraine soon
To stop Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russia needs to use tactical nuclear weapons – Rogozin
Zelensky left Ukraine before Kremlin drone attacks, to be on the safe side
Ukraine coins 'Ruscism' to justify its own Nazism Lyuba Lulko Sanctions are working: Russia does not eat reserves, but builds them up Anton Kulikov Talking Tucker Carlson – Rumors, Theories and What Really Happened Guy Somerset
How is Russia going to respond to drone attacks on the Kremlin?
Russian soldiers walk fearlessly as bombs explode near them – Video
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia has no choice but to annihilate Zelensky
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia has no choice but to annihilate Zelensky
Last materials
Ukraine coins 'Ruscism' to justify its own Nazism
Two grandiose battles are going to take place in Ukraine soon
Asia Times: Zelensky escapes from Ukraine before Kremlin drones attacks
Defence Minister Shoigu orders to maintain arms supplies to Russian troops properly
Zaporizhzhia authorities to relocate 70,000 from border settlements amid ongoing shelling
Ukrainian troops lose as many as 300 fighters in one day in Bakhmut
Russian police captain and lieutenant colonel killed in Ukraine
Video shows moment when Kyiv shoots down own Bayraktar drone
PMC Wagner founder cracks down on Russian military command
Video shows fearless Russian soldiers walking through exploding artillery shells
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X