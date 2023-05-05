Two grandiose battles are going to take place in Ukraine soon

Kyiv will try to launch a media attack simultaneously with the counteroffensive in order to break the Russian Armed Forces.

Photo: https://t.me/RVvoenkor/42853

"In the coming weeks or months, the fate of the campaign will be decided. The enemy can no longer wait. They have already gained maximum strength. If the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not attack now, the next attack will be weaker. They will not be able to wage a long war against Russia. The success of the counteroffensive will depend on our readiness to repel the attack," analyst and blogger Yury Podolyaka said on Channel One.

In his opinion, there will be two major battles: in the Bakhmut (Artemovsk) region and a Ukrainian attack on the flanks from Seversk. In case of success, the Ukrainian forces will attack Melitopol and move forward to Berdyansk, the analyst noted.

If the Armed Forces of Ukraine fail, they will redeploy reserves from the south to Bakhmut. Kyiv needs to have at least one victory, otherwise it will suffer a grand defeat on the information front, Podolyaka believes.

Armoured vehicles that Ukraine has received from the West are already very close to the front line. They are ready for the offensive, the military analyst and blogger summed up.