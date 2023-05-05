Defence Minister Shoigu orders to maintain arms supplies to Russian troops properly

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed his deputy Alexei Kuzmenkov to keep issues of continuous supplies of Russian troops in the zone of the special military operation under special control. It goes about the supplies of the troops with necessary arms and military hardware, the Ministry of Defence said on its official Telegram channel.

Photo: Вадим Савицкий

Colonel General Kuzmenkov, who is responsible for the logistics of the Russian Armed Forces, informed Defence Minister Shoigu about new batches of tanks and vehicles from Russian defence enterprises.

Earlier, Shoigu said that Russia took measures to increase the pace of production of weapons and military equipment for the purpose of the special operation.