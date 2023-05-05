World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Zaporizhzhia authorities to relocate 70,000 from border settlements amid ongoing shelling

Incidents

As many as 70,000 people are to be resettled from areas of the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region due to ongoing incidents of artillery shelling, Deputy Prime Minister of the region Andrey Kozenko said, TASS reports.

Zaporizhzhia authorities to relocate 70,000 from border settlements amid ongoing shelling
Photo: https://t.me/OstashkoNews/57567?single

There are priority categories for resettlement — children and families with children, the official said. The resettlement process already started in the Pologovsky district, as local residents are being evacuated to the city of Berdyansk.

It goes about as many as 500 people, the official said adding that there were special collection points organised. All those residing in the designated areas can relocate to different cities voluntarily.

"This decision was made to ensure safety. <…> The Ministry of Emergency Situations, our social bloc, the Ministry of Transport, the entire power bloc organised the work to relocate local residents, those who are willing to relocate — that is, this relocation is voluntary," Kozenko said.

On May 5, Acting Head of the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) Region Yevgeny Balitsky announced the beginning of the partial relocation of residents from 18 front-line settlements against the backdrop of intensified artillery shelling from the direction of Ukraine. The people will be relocated from front-line territories deeper inside the region.

Evacuations are to be conducted from the following settlements: Timoshovka, Smirnovka, Tarasovka, Orlyanskoye, Molochansk, Kuibyshevo, Prishib, Tokmak, Malaya Belozerka, Vasilyevka, Velikaya Belozerka, Dneprorudnoye, Mikhailovka, Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, Energodar, Pologi, Horse Discord, Rozovka.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Video shows destruction of US armoured personnel carrier in Ukraine

The video shows the destruction of armoured vehicles and infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during an offensive operation near the settlement of Orekhovo

Drone video shows destruction of US-made M113 APC in Ukraine
Kremlin drone attack to change the course of special operation in Ukraine
How is Russia going to respond to drone attacks on the Kremlin?
To stop Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russia needs to use tactical nuclear weapons – Rogozin
Russian soldiers walk fearlessly as bombs explode near them – Video
Kremlin drone attack to change the course of special operation in Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Sanctions are working: Russia does not eat reserves, but builds them up Anton Kulikov Talking Tucker Carlson – Rumors, Theories and What Really Happened Guy Somerset
Kremlin: Washington obviously involved in drone attacks
Ukrainian counteroffensive: Everyone is curious
Unexploded FAB-500 aerial bomb found unexploded in Russian village
Unexploded FAB-500 aerial bomb found unexploded in Russian village
Last materials
Zaporizhzhia authorities to relocate 70,000 from border settlements amid ongoing shelling
Ukrainian troops lose as many as 300 fighters in one day in Bakhmut
Russian police captain and lieutenant colonel killed in Ukraine
Video shows moment when Kyiv shoots down own Bayraktar drone
PMC Wagner founder cracks down on Russian military command
Video shows fearless Russian soldiers walking through exploding artillery shells
Drone video shows destruction of US-made M113 APC in Ukraine
Dmitry Rogozin: Russia needs to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Russian Orbital Station to become space port for lunar program
Massive FAB-500 aerial bomb found unexploded in village garden
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X