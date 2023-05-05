World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian troops lose as many as 300 fighters in one day in Bakhmut

Incidents

The Russian troops have destroyed up to 300 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction of hostilities in the last 24 hours, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Ministry of Defence said announcing the losses of the enemy in the area of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk).

Ukrainian troops lose as many as 300 fighters in one day in Bakhmut
Photo: rusvesna.su
  • The Ukrainian troops also lost:
  • three infantry fighting vehicles,
  • four armoured fighting vehicles,
  • one Grad multiple rocket launcher (MLRS),
  • an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces successfully struck two ammunition depots of the 54th and 110th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kramatorsk and Avdiivka.

As part of the briefing, Konashenkov also said that the Russian forces destroyed a bridge in the Chasov Yar. The Ukrainian forces were using the bridge to supply ammunition and manpower to Bakhmut.

Russian assault groups continue their offensive in the western part of the city with the support of airborne troops. In addition, aviation and artillery of the Southern group of troops defeated the enemy's manpower and hardware in Kalinovka and Krasnoye of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
How is Russia going to respond to drone attacks on the Kremlin?

The May 3 drone attack on the Kremlin is an attempt to behead the Russian leadership and the army at a critical moment. Therefore, the nature of the special military operation is going to change dramatically

Kremlin drone attack to change the course of special operation in Ukraine
Drone video shows destruction of US-made M113 APC in Ukraine
Video shows destruction of US armoured personnel carrier in Ukraine
Russian soldiers walk fearlessly as bombs explode near them – Video
To stop Ukraine's counteroffensive, Russia needs to use tactical nuclear weapons – Rogozin
Kremlin drone attack to change the course of special operation in Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Sanctions are working: Russia does not eat reserves, but builds them up Anton Kulikov Talking Tucker Carlson – Rumors, Theories and What Really Happened Guy Somerset
Kremlin: Washington obviously involved in drone attacks
Ukrainian counteroffensive: Everyone is curious
Unexploded FAB-500 aerial bomb found unexploded in Russian village
Unexploded FAB-500 aerial bomb found unexploded in Russian village
Last materials
Russian police captain and lieutenant colonel killed in Ukraine
Video shows moment when Kyiv shoots down own Bayraktar drone
PMC Wagner founder cracks down on Russian military command
Video shows fearless Russian soldiers walking through exploding artillery shells
Drone video shows destruction of US-made M113 APC in Ukraine
Dmitry Rogozin: Russia needs to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Russian Orbital Station to become space port for lunar program
Massive FAB-500 aerial bomb found unexploded in village garden
Kremlin: Washington makes ridiculous attempts to disavow involvement in drone attacks
Kremlin drone attack to change the course of special operation in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X