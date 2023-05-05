Ukrainian troops lose as many as 300 fighters in one day in Bakhmut

The Russian troops have destroyed up to 300 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and mercenaries in the Donetsk direction of hostilities in the last 24 hours, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, an official representative for the Ministry of Defence said announcing the losses of the enemy in the area of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk).

Photo: rusvesna.su

The Ukrainian troops also lost:

three infantry fighting vehicles,

four armoured fighting vehicles,

one Grad multiple rocket launcher (MLRS),

an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mount.

In addition, the Russian Armed Forces successfully struck two ammunition depots of the 54th and 110th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kramatorsk and Avdiivka.

As part of the briefing, Konashenkov also said that the Russian forces destroyed a bridge in the Chasov Yar. The Ukrainian forces were using the bridge to supply ammunition and manpower to Bakhmut.

Russian assault groups continue their offensive in the western part of the city with the support of airborne troops. In addition, aviation and artillery of the Southern group of troops defeated the enemy's manpower and hardware in Kalinovka and Krasnoye of the Donetsk People's Republic.