Russian police captain and lieutenant colonel killed in Ukraine

A lieutenant colonel and a police captain from Tatarstan were killed in the line of duty in the zone of the special military operation, a message posted on the official Telegram channel of the Republican Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Photo: t.me/RVvoenkor

The deceased officials had served in law enforcement agencies for many years.

The Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Tatarstan expressed condolences to officers' families.

On April 25, it was reported that deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Khakassia Dmitry Ivanov was killed in the zone of the special military operation. The deputy was survived by his wife and five children.