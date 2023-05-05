PMC Wagner founder cracks down on Russian military command

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, made a video showing the losses that his private military company suffered in one day. He criticised the Russian Defence Ministry for not assisting PMC Wagner with munitions. The video was published on Telegram by his press service.

Photo: https://t.me/RosgvardOfficial/1051

According to Prigozhin, PMC Wagner receives only 30 percent of the required amount of munitions. With 100-percent supplies the company's losses decrease five times, he claimed.

Prigozhin, who can be seen infuriated in the video, used foul and obscene language criticising the Russian military command and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in person. He also showed dozens of dead PMC Wagner fighters, who were killed in one day.

On May 2, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the army had received "enough munitions to inflict effective fire damage on the enemy." He also said that the Russian defence industry started the mass production of latest types of weapons, the development of which was completed in the shortest possible time.

With no ammo, PMC Wagner will abandon Bakhmut

Yevgeny Prigozhin also announced that PMC Wagner fighters would leave Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk) on May 10 should ammo shortage continues, his press service said on Telegram.

According to Prigozhin, due to the lack of ammunition, PMC's losses have been growing every day.

"Despite this, the council of PMC Wagner commanders decided to hold their positions and continue the offensive on Bakhmut until May 10, 2023, so that the sacred holiday for Russians — May 9, Victory Day could be celebrated with the glory of Russian weapons," he said.

Starting from May 10, PMC units, Prigozhin said, would retreat to rear camps to "lick their wounds." He also assessed the shortage of ammo at 90 percent.