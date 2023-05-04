Military correspondent Andrei Rudenko published a video on Telegram showing Russian soldiers slowly walking in the line of artillery fire.
The video shows two Russian soldiers in full gear walking through the forest plantation. An artillery shell explodes a couple of meters from one of them.
However, the soldier continues walking at the same pace, as if he paid no mind to the explosion.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
A video has been released of the alleged drone attacks on the Kremlin. Its authenticity has not been confirmed.