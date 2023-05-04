Drone video shows destruction of US-made M113 APC in Ukraine

A video of the destruction of armoured vehicles and infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during an offensive operation near the settlement of Orekhovo was posted on Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel.

The drone footage shows allegedly a Russian anti-tank rocket striking an American armoured personnel carrier M113. An explosion occurs, and one can see Ukrainian infantry fighters jumping out of the armoured personnel carrier.

An armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on an offensive near Orekhovo on May 3, after massive artillery preparations. Russian motorized infantry and intelligence thwarted the operation. It was reported that the Ukrainian group lost at least two pieces of equipment during the ensuing battle.