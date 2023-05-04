World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dmitry Rogozin: Russia needs to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Incidents

To stop the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia needs to use tactical nuclear weapons, former Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said.

Dmitry Rogozin: Russia needs to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine
Photo: Youtube/Procuratora2008

"We are waiting for the offensive, we are ready for it. We understand that it will be difficult, but no one is going to leave their positions,” Rogozin assured.

In his opinion, the best method to disrupt the offensive of the enemy is to use the "great equalizer — TNWs".

Tactical nuclear weapons are designed to be used in cases when the enemy has more equipment and conventional weapons. The Russian forces need to strike the positions where the military hardware and ammunitions are concentrated, Rogozin added.

