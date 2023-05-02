Graphic video shows aftermath of thermobaric strike on Ukrainian military

Gruesome video shows charred skeletons of Ukrainian soldiers after thermobaric blast

According to Soldier of Fortune Telegram channel, a thermobaric munition strike led to significant losses among the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

The video posted by the author of the channel after the strike shows the remains of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia-held positions. One can see in the video that the human remains have been severely burned.

The location where the video was filmed was not specified.

We do not post the video here on the page for ethical reasons, but you can view at, at your own discretion, on our Telegram channel by clicking here. (WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES! Viewer discretion is strongly advised!)

It appears that the attack has been carried out with the use of a heavy flamethrower system (known for the Russian initials as TOS) that uses munitions that cause massive explosions.

The combined effect of high temperatures, shrapnel, shock wave and high pressure from thermobaric munitions caused the target to be defeated.

The mechanism of destruction against living beings in a thermobaric bomb comes as a combination of the pressure wave and the subsequent rarefaction or vacuum that ruptures the lungs. Victims get severely burned as they inhale the burning fuel.