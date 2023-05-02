Russia estimates Ukraine's losses for April

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Defence Minister Shoigu: Ukraine loses 15,000 people in April

Incidents

In April 2023, the Russian military have destroyed eight aircraft, over 270 drones, as well as 430 tanks and armoured vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian Defence minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Defence Minister Shoigu: Ukraine loses 15,000 people in April

The Ukrainian army lost 15,000 people in April, Shoigu also said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces.

"Despite the unprecedented military assistance from Western countries, the enemy has been suffering significant losses. In the past month alone, they have lost more than 15,000 people,” Defence Minister Shoigu said.

Over the past month, the Russian military have destroyed eight aircraft, over 270 drones, 430 tanks and other armoured vehicles, 18 MLRS vehicles and 225 field artillery guns and mortars of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the minister said.

Russia has enough ammo to defeat Ukraine

The Russian forces conduct the military operation along the entire line of contact. The Russian Armed Forces have received enough ammunition this year to defeat the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he added.

It is worthy of note that Russia last reported its losses in the special military operation in September — 5,937 people, the Defence Ministry then said.

Kyiv says that the Ukrainian army is ready for counteroffensive. On May 1, Ukraine's Defence Minister Alexei Reznikov said that "everything was ready."

In late March, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could not launch a counteroffensive due to the lack of weapons and ammunition.

Russia monitors reports about the Ukrainian counteroffensive and takes them into account when planning the special operation, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces will not face any problems destroying German Leopard tanks - Bild

The Russian military have successfully mastered three methods that they can use to destroy Leopard main battle tanks that Ukraine had received from Germany

Bild: Russians master three ways to annihilate Germany's Leopard tanks
Russia strikes military targets at Kramatorsk railway station
Russia strikes military targets at Kramatorsk railway station
Poland wants more reparations from Germany before turning to Russia
Russia estimates Ukraine's losses for April
Talking Tucker Carlson – Rumors, Theories and What Really Happened Guy Somerset Ukraine pledges to stage month of blood and tears in Russia in May Anton Kulikov The grain deal: Kremlin decides Russian sovereignty issue Lyuba Lulko
Fashion icons Valentin Yudashkin and Vyacheslav Zaitsev die of incurable illnesses
Fashion icons Valentin Yudashkin and Vyacheslav Zaitsev die of incurable illnesses
Last materials
Russian and Soviet fashion icons Yudashkin and Zaitsev die within days of each other
Defence Minister Shoigu: Ukraine loses 15,000 people in April
Poland wants more reparations from Germany before turning to Russia
Bild: Russians master three ways to annihilate Germany's Leopard tanks
Russia strikes military targets at Kramatorsk railway station
Talking Tucker Carlson – Rumors, Theories and What Really Happened
Russia to ban trading in shares of foreign defence companies
Candidate for Zelensky's press office killed in Bakhmut
Russia strikes Ukraine's joint defence headquarters in Bakhmut
Putin signs law on revocation of acquired Russian citizenship
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X