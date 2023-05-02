Bild: Russians master three ways to annihilate Germany's Leopard tanks

The Russian military have successfully mastered three methods that they can use to destroy Leopard main battle tanks that Ukraine had received from Germany, Bild newspaper said on May 2.

The Russian forces have their own tanks that are capable of destroying the German machines. In addition, Russia has anti-tank guided rockets and mines in the arsenal, the newspaper said.

It is Russian modern anti-tank guided missiles that pose the biggest threat to Leopard tanks, Bjorn Stritzel wrote in the article.

Russia's main battle tanks of T-72B3, T90A/C/M and T-80BVM types are not inferior to Germany's Leopard tanks in terms of their fire performance, he noted.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said that Germany would start delivering as many as 80 Leopard 1 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the middle of the current year. Germany and Poland also agreed to set up a maintenance centre for Western tanks supplied to the Arrmed Forces of Ukraine.