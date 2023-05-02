Russia strikes military targets at Kramatorsk railway station

Rocket and artillery units of Russia's South group of forces struck the Kramatorsk railway station in Kramatorsk, the head of the press center of the group Vadim Astafiev said, TASS reports.

Tornado-S multiple launch rocket launchers in the Soledar-Bakhmut direction destroyed a wagon with munitions, the official said.

Military aircraft of Centre group of the Russian Armed Forces attacked eight strongholds of Ukrainian troops in the Krasny-Lyman direction, Alexander Savchuk, the head of the Centre group press office said.

The group has struck as many as 170 targets in the direction, including areas where enemy firepower and manpower were concentrated.