Candidate for Zelensky's press office killed in Bakhmut

Incidents

Alexander Bondarenko, a former candidate for the position of Volodymyr Zelensky's press secretary, was killed in Luhansk People's Republic, Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel said.

Candidate for Zelensky's press office killed in Bakhmut

Bondarenko, who was considered to be a potential candidate for the press secretary of the Ukrainian president, was killed in battle near the settlement of Kremennaya.

It was earlier reported that the commander of an elite unit of the Ukrainian army, Alexander Chernigov, was killed in Bakhmut. Chernigov commanded the group of the 73rd Naval Special Forces Center.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
