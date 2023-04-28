Russia strikes Ukraine's joint defence headquarters in Bakhmut

The Russian army struck joint defence headquarters of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk), official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on April 28.

Konashenkov did not specify how many officers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were annihilated in the attack.

Meanwhile, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, said that the Russian Armed Forces took control of the last supply route of the Ukrainian army in Bakhmut.

The Russian troops continue fighting in the western part of the under the cover of airborne troops. The battle for Bakhmut lasts for nine months already, since August 2022. According to Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Armed Forces will be able to advance deep into Ukraine after Bakhmut falls.