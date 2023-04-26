MiG-31 fighter jet crashes during training flight

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the crash of the MiG-31 fighter aircraft in the Murmansk region of Russia, RIA Novosti reports.

The aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces crashed on April 26. The plane crashed during a training flight, the military department said. The pilots ejected, there is no threat to their life, the Ministry of Defense noted.

The MiG-31 crashed in a deserted location, the ministry added.

A video of the MiG-31 crash appeared on the Internet. The video of the alleged crash shows the aircraft falling down to the ground in flames.

The Mikoyan MiG-31 is a supersonic interceptor aircraft developed for the Soviet Air Forces by the Mikoyan design bureau. The MiG-31 is among the fastest combat jets in the world.