World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

MiG-31 fighter jet crashes during training flight

Incidents

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the crash of the MiG-31 fighter aircraft in the Murmansk region of Russia, RIA Novosti reports.

The aircraft of Russian Aerospace Forces crashed on April 26. The plane crashed during a training flight, the military department said. The pilots ejected, there is no threat to their life, the Ministry of Defense noted.

The MiG-31 crashed in a deserted location, the ministry added.

A video of the MiG-31 crash appeared on the Internet. The video of the alleged crash shows the aircraft falling down to the ground in flames.

The Mikoyan MiG-31 is a supersonic interceptor aircraft developed for the Soviet Air Forces by the Mikoyan design bureau. The MiG-31 is among the fastest combat jets in the world.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Medvedev: Poland, Hungary and Romania want to get parts of Ukraine ASAP

It is better to conduct a "quiet division” of Ukraine between Poland and other countries than to start a world war or make Ukraine a NATO member

It is better to divide Ukraine quietly rather than start WWIII - Medvedev
Russian forces start using Armata tanks in special operation zone
Russia starts using Armata tanks in Ukraine
Tucker Carlson out of Fox News: American totalitarianism in the making
Ukraine grain deal undermines Russia's sovereignty
Wild West America…The Great Accidental Shootout Guy Somerset The grain deal: Kremlin decides Russian sovereignty issue Lyuba Lulko Plant of the Mother of God: What is the competitor of the queen of flowers - the rose? Marina Lebedeva
'Desperate old man' Biden wants to serve as POTUS till he's 100
Risk of major war between Russia and USA grows as Washington follows hostile line
Ukraine entitled to destroy everything Crimea. Russia responds
Ukraine entitled to destroy everything Crimea. Russia responds
Last materials
MiG-31 fighter jet crashes during training flight
Demand for gold breaks record in 2022 as Russians buy 75 tons of bullion
Azov* plans to seize small Russian towns during Ukraine's counteroffensive
Putin signs decree on retaliatory measures should Russian assets be frozen in foreign states
Russian forces disrupt rotation of Ukrainian unit in DPR
Ukraine says it has right to scorch Crimea and Russia's other new regions out
The grain deal: Kremlin decides Russian sovereignty issue
'Desperate old man' Biden forgets his age and does it again
Russian forces start using Armata tanks in special operation zone
USA should stop making attempts to undermine Russia's security
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X