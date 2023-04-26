World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Azov* plans to seize small Russian towns during Ukraine's counteroffensive

Incidents

Bogdan Krotevich, the commander of Ukraine's Azov brigade (terrorist organisation, banned in Russia) announced plans to seize small Russian town to regain territories, The Washington Post reports.

Azov* plans to seize small Russian towns during Ukraine's counteroffensive

Speaking about the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Krotevich noted that the Ukrainian army may try to capture a number of small Russian towns in order to use them "as leverage for the return of Russia-held territories."

Brigade fighters would be guided by previous combat experience in the upcoming clashes, he added and referred to the battles for Azovstal steel plant.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of PMC Wagner, earlier said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would go on a counteroffensive after the battles in Bakhmut.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Medvedev: Poland, Hungary and Romania want to get parts of Ukraine ASAP

It is better to conduct a "quiet division” of Ukraine between Poland and other countries than to start a world war or make Ukraine a NATO member

It is better to divide Ukraine quietly rather than start WWIII - Medvedev
Russian forces start using Armata tanks in special operation zone
Russia starts using Armata tanks in Ukraine
Tucker Carlson out of Fox News: American totalitarianism in the making
Ukraine grain deal undermines Russia's sovereignty
The grain deal: Kremlin decides Russian sovereignty issue Lyuba Lulko Plant of the Mother of God: What is the competitor of the queen of flowers - the rose? Marina Lebedeva Two reasons why Russia launched special military operation in Ukraine Babu Ranganathan
'Desperate old man' Biden wants to serve as POTUS till he's 100
Risk of major war between Russia and USA grows as Washington follows hostile line
Ukraine entitled to destroy everything Crimea. Russia responds
Ukraine entitled to destroy everything Crimea. Russia responds
Last materials
Azov* plans to seize small Russian towns during Ukraine's counteroffensive
Putin signs decree on retaliatory measures should Russian assets be frozen in foreign states
Russian forces disrupt rotation of Ukrainian unit in DPR
Ukraine says it has right to scorch Crimea and Russia's other new regions out
The grain deal: Kremlin decides Russian sovereignty issue
'Desperate old man' Biden forgets his age and does it again
Russian forces start using Armata tanks in special operation zone
USA should stop making attempts to undermine Russia's security
Tucker Carlson leaves Fox News amid signs of American totalitarianism
It is better to divide Ukraine quietly rather than start WWIII - Medvedev
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X