Russian forces disrupt rotation of Ukrainian unit in DPR

The Russian forces have disrupted the rotation of a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Maryinka area in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Vadim Astafyev, the head of the press center of the South group said on Wednesday, April 26 in the Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"The rotation of the personnel of the 110th separate mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was disrupted in the area of ​​the settlement of Maryinka. Special forces units of the Southern Group of Forces and the artillery of the 1st Army Corps destroyed several units with a total number of up to 30 people,” Astafyev said.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillerymen of the 1st Army Corps struck a motorcade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Orlovka. In the Lisichansk direction, aviation of the Southern Military District destroyed the stronghold of the 81st airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Grigorovka.