Russia and Ukraine to exchange all prisoners of war

Incidents

Kyiv is negotiating a large, all for all exchange prisoners of war with Moscow, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov said in an interview with RBC Ukraine.

According to him, the parties are approaching the implementation of the relevant agreements. To date, Kyiv has exchanged over 2,200 prisoners of war, Budanov said.

"Ukraine and Russia are approaching an exchange in the all-for-all format, this is an unprecedented case in world history, no one has ever done this, as all exchanges of prisoners take place when hostilities end, but not when they continue," Budanov said.

Earlier, Andriy Yermak, the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President, said that during the large Easter exchange of prisoners with Russia, 130 people returned to the republic.

