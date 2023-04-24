World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Up to 60 mercenaries of Georgian Legion annihilated in Donetsk People's Republic

An Iskander operational-tactical missile system struck a deployment of foreign mercenaries in the Donetsk People's Republic. As many as 60 fighters of the so-called Georgian Legion were killed in the attack, the Russian Defence Ministry told reporters on April 24. 

The mercenaries were based in the building of a library in the village of Konstantinovka.

In addition to losses in manpower, the enemy lost 15 units of military equipment, which was located on the adjacent territory. About 20 other mercenaries were seriously injured.

The annihilated Georgian Legion fighters were involved in the torture and murder of Russian soldiers near Kyiv in March 2022, the ministry added. 

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
