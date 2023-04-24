Russian military destroy Ukrainian warehouse in Mykolaiv region

The Russian military struck an artillery blow on a warehouse with Ukrainian equipment in the Mykolaiv region, RIA Novosti reports.

"At night, a military warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in artillery fire near the settlement of Solonchaky," an unnamed source told the agency. Among other things, two vehicles and three boats were destroyed.

In the Olgovka area in the Kherson region, the Russian artillery annihilated a 120-millimeter mortar crew with ammunition.

Ukrainian air defences unable to defend

Ukraine's air defences are unable to protect the entire territory of the country, Yuriy Ignat, the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, Espresso TV reports.