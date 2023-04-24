World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian military destroy Ukrainian warehouse in Mykolaiv region

The Russian military struck an artillery blow on a warehouse with Ukrainian equipment in the Mykolaiv region, RIA Novosti reports.

"At night, a military warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in artillery fire near the settlement of Solonchaky," an unnamed source told the agency. Among other things, two vehicles and three boats were destroyed.

In the Olgovka area in the Kherson region, the Russian artillery annihilated a 120-millimeter mortar crew with ammunition.

Ukrainian air defences unable to defend

Ukraine's air defences are unable to protect the entire territory of the country, Yuriy Ignat, the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, Espresso TV reports.

"We are in a reality, in which we can not now protect the entire territory of the country with air defence systems. Patriots are coming in, but S-300s and Buks aren't durable either. You have to understand that this equipment is on the verge of its capabilities too," the speaker of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

