Armed Forces of Ukraine pian to encircle Russian troops near Melitopol

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) intend to launch a counterattack in the direction of the village of Veseloye, located 35 kilometers northwest of the city of Melitopol. The AFU intend to encircle the Russian troops near Orekhov in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region, Come and See Telegram channel said with reference to its sources.

"The goal of the offensive is the village of Veseloye, which is located northwest of Melitopol. The grouping of the RF Armed Forces is to be surrounded in the Orekhovo area,” the source of the channel said.

The Ukrainian units may also try to cross the Dnieper River in the area of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region.

Kirill Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, earlier said that the country was approaching a landmark battle in its recent history. He did not specify the date when the battle could start.