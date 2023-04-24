PMC Wagner founder orders to annihilate all Ukrainian fighters on the battlefield

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of private military company Wagner, ordered his fighters not to capture the Ukrainian military. PMC Wagner fighters will destroy all servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the battlefield, Prigozhin's press service said.

Prigozhin's order came in response to an audio recording, in which Ukrainian servicemen were deciding to shoot the PMC Wagner fighter whom they took captive.

"Of course, I heard this audio intercept long before it hit the media. This audio interception about the Ukrainians shooting our wounded prisoners has a very serious humanitarian significance. We will never be violating international laws of humanism,” Prigozhin stated.

According to him, prisoners of war should be taken care of before they could be delivered to the enemy as part of an exchange or "just like that."

PMC Wagner founder also ordered not to capture Ukrainian soldiers, but annihilate them on the battlefield.