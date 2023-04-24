World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

PMC Wagner founder orders to annihilate all Ukrainian fighters on the battlefield

Incidents

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of private military company Wagner, ordered his fighters not to capture the Ukrainian military. PMC Wagner fighters will destroy all servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the battlefield, Prigozhin's press service said.

PMC Wagner founder orders to annihilate all Ukrainian fighters on the battlefield

Prigozhin's order came in response to an audio recording, in which Ukrainian servicemen were deciding to shoot the PMC Wagner fighter whom they took captive.

"Of course, I heard this audio intercept long before it hit the media. This audio interception about the Ukrainians shooting our wounded prisoners has a very serious humanitarian significance. We will never be violating international laws of humanism,” Prigozhin stated.

According to him, prisoners of war should be taken care of before they could be delivered to the enemy as part of an exchange or "just like that."

PMC Wagner founder also ordered not to capture Ukrainian soldiers, but annihilate them on the battlefield.

"Therefore, this law will be called the law of the 300th. We still don't know the name of our wounded guy, whom those Ukrainian scoundrels shot,” he added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine crisis development confirms destruction of NATO bunker

Neither Russian nor American authorities say anything about the missile attack on the Lviv region of Ukraine that took place on March 9. However, one can see consequences of that attack in NATO's changing policy

Kinzhal missile strike on NATO bunker - Why is everyone silent?
Germany's Leopard tanks fail miserably in Ukraine
German Leopard tanks come out of order in Ukraine
Elimination of Volodymyr Zelensky will be a win-win to all
USA plans to launch 5,000 Tomahawk missiles on Russia to incapacitate decision-making centres
Kinzhal missile strike on NATO bunker - Why is everyone silent? Lyuba Lulko Plant of the Mother of God: What is the competitor of the queen of flowers - the rose? Marina Lebedeva Two reasons why Russia launched special military operation in Ukraine Babu Ranganathan
Video shows Russian forces striking AFU positions
Russian forces start using powerful UPAB-500 bombs to strike Ukraine
Stoltenberg: NATO ready for Ukraine. Moscow responds
Stoltenberg: NATO ready for Ukraine. Moscow responds
Last materials
Why is a new diesel engine smoking?
Car with automatic transmission: When can't you do without a handbrake?
Minus 10 years: Hair dye shades that perfectly cover gray hair
"You died in your sleep: what it means" was explained by a clairvoyant and shaman
The male gender will go crazy: Choreographer on beautiful buttocks without workouts
Absolutely not: What water can and cannot be used for watering plants in the garden plot
Can't avoid gaining weight: three Zodiac signs that are prone to obesity
Kinzhal missile strike on NATO bunker - Why is everyone silent?
To make raspberry sweet: what needs to be done to get a super harvest
There are only three significant justifications: a psychologist named valid reasons for a man's life supported by a woman
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X