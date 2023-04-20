Russian forces annihilate nearly 500 Ukrainian servicemen in Bakhmut area

The Russian forces continue to destroy units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the western part of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk), representatives for the Russian Defence ministry told reporters.

Airborne Troops and artillery of the Southern Group of Forces provide assistance to assault units to take full control of Bakhmut by preventing attempts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to counterattack on the flanks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian military aircraft have made ten sorties to support the actions of assault units in Bakhmut. Russian artillerymen have completed 64 fire missions in the area. Ukrainian units in Bogdanovka, Krasny and Stupochka of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have been destroyed.

Ukraine's daily losses in the Bakhmut region amounted to 470 servicemen. The Russian troops also destroyed three tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles and four military vehicles.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian troops managed to break through to O-0506 highway that connects Bakhmut with the settlement of Chasov Yar.

Battles for Bakhmut last for nine months already. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian Armed Forces would be able to advance deep into Ukraine after taking Bakhmut. The Minister called the city an important center of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Currently, the city is blocked from the northern and southern directions.