World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia has enough power for surprise attack as Ukraine goes on counteroffensive

Incidents

Ukraine's counter-offensive in Donbass could be a provocation, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs believes.

Russia has enough power for surprise attack as Ukraine goes on counteroffensive

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense Anna Malyar earlier said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in Donbass in four directions.

"We are accustomed to provocations in Kyiv, Washington or Brussels. We are accustomed to the atmosphere when they try to deceive us all the time. Let's wait for our military professionals having their say on the matter," Karasin said, lenta.ru publication reports.

Meanwhile, military expert Roman Nasonov, the head of Rus security holding, said in an interview with ura.ru that the Russian military had enough power to deliver a surprise and effective strike against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian military experts would under no circumstances reveal any information of offensive groups that could go on an offensive, he said.

Such information constitutes a military secret, he said adding that the Russian Armed Forces had all the means and capabilities to carry out military tasks. The Russian forces have an advantage even in a situation when Kyiv prepares a counteroffensive, Nasonov added.

On April 18, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack near the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces start using powerful UPAB-500 bombs to strike Ukraine

The Russian forces struck a powerful blow on the Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk).

Russian forces use powerful air bombs to strike Ukrainian troops
Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions
Putin's visit to special operation zone sends clear signals to the West
Ukraine launches US Switchblade kamikaze drone to strike Russia
Moscow knows nothing about France's plans for peace talks with Ukraine
Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions Lyuba Lulko Let us learn from Indigenous peoples Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Camelot Redux — JFK, Jr. For President Guy Somerset
Camelot Redux — JFK, Jr. For President
Putin visited Kherson region and LPR on April 17, Kremlin says
Putin visited Kherson region and LPR on April 17, Kremlin says
Last materials
Russia has enough power for surprise attack as Ukraine goes on counteroffensive
Ukrainian forces retreat from strategic defence hub in DPR
Two-year-old boy hospitalised after drinking toilet bowl cleaner
EU considers banning food imports from Ukraine
Ukrainian forces explode four high-rise buildings as they retreat from Bakhmut
Not many people know why toilet paper should be placed in a closet
Natural antidepressants: these 5 plants will easily relieve stress
"Protrusions and herniated discs - blame the leg-crossing position". Here's why
Penny funds will help to clean the sofa from greasy spots
Insomnia and excess weight: what leads to a plentiful late dinner
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X