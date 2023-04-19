Russia has enough power for surprise attack as Ukraine goes on counteroffensive

Ukraine's counter-offensive in Donbass could be a provocation, Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs believes.

Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense Anna Malyar earlier said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in Donbass in four directions.

"We are accustomed to provocations in Kyiv, Washington or Brussels. We are accustomed to the atmosphere when they try to deceive us all the time. Let's wait for our military professionals having their say on the matter," Karasin said, lenta.ru publication reports.

Meanwhile, military expert Roman Nasonov, the head of Rus security holding, said in an interview with ura.ru that the Russian military had enough power to deliver a surprise and effective strike against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian military experts would under no circumstances reveal any information of offensive groups that could go on an offensive, he said.

Such information constitutes a military secret, he said adding that the Russian Armed Forces had all the means and capabilities to carry out military tasks. The Russian forces have an advantage even in a situation when Kyiv prepares a counteroffensive, Nasonov added.

On April 18, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched an attack near the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye (Zaporizhzhia) region.