World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian forces retreat from strategic defence hub in DPR

Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine retreated from the strategically important defense hub between Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk) and Seversk, Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel reports.

Ukrainian forces retreat from strategic defence hub in DPR

In the course of the fighting, the Ukrainian troops left the village of Spornoe in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The channel also published a video filmed by Russian fighters operating in this direction. The footage shows abandoned and destroyed armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces start using powerful UPAB-500 bombs to strike Ukraine

The Russian forces struck a powerful blow on the Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk).

Russian forces use powerful air bombs to strike Ukrainian troops
Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions
Putin's visit to special operation zone sends clear signals to the West
Ukraine launches US Switchblade kamikaze drone to strike Russia
Moscow knows nothing about France's plans for peace talks with Ukraine
Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions Lyuba Lulko Let us learn from Indigenous peoples Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Camelot Redux — JFK, Jr. For President Guy Somerset
Camelot Redux — JFK, Jr. For President
Putin visited Kherson region and LPR on April 17, Kremlin says
Last materials
Two-year-old boy hospitalised after drinking toilet bowl cleaner
EU considers banning food imports from Ukraine
Ukrainian forces explode four high-rise buildings as they retreat from Bakhmut
Not many people know why toilet paper should be placed in a closet
Natural antidepressants: these 5 plants will easily relieve stress
"Protrusions and herniated discs - blame the leg-crossing position". Here's why
Penny funds will help to clean the sofa from greasy spots
Insomnia and excess weight: what leads to a plentiful late dinner
Shorten life: food habits that lead to the grave have become known
A drink that invigorates better than five cups of coffee: the recipe from the famous gymnast
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X