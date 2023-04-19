Ukrainian forces retreat from strategic defence hub in DPR

The Armed Forces of Ukraine retreated from the strategically important defense hub between Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk) and Seversk, Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring Telegram channel reports.

In the course of the fighting, the Ukrainian troops left the village of Spornoe in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The channel also published a video filmed by Russian fighters operating in this direction. The footage shows abandoned and destroyed armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.