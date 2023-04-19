Ukrainian forces explode four high-rise buildings as they retreat from Bakhmut

The Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up four nine-storeyed apartment blocs as they were retreating from the settlement of Tsvetmet on the outskirts of Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk).

The incident took place two days ago, TASS reports with reference to the authorities of the Donetsk People's Republic.

"At least 20 people were hiding in the basements of the buildings, including three children. All were killed," the source told the agency.

Yan Gagin, an adviser to the acting head of the DPR, earlier said that the Russian forces were going to take control of Bakhmut in the near future. The Russian forces already control about 90 percent of the city, he added. Battles for Bakhmut last for as many as eight months.