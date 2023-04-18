Ukraine uses US-made Switchblade drone to attack Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine used a US-made Switchblade kamikaze drone to strike the Russian territory, Mash Telegram channel reports.

The Switchblade UAV crossed the Russian border in the Belgorod region, but then it crashed and exploded after flying for about 500 meters. No one was hurt.

According to the channel, the UAV was identified immediately. A Switchblade drone is worth as much as $6,000.

This is the first time when a US-made drone entered the Russian territory.

The Switchblade kamikaze drone was originally developed by the US Army to be used in Afghanistan. The drone is equipped with a warhead and is designed to attack manpower, unprotected equipment and armoured targets.

The USA delivered Switchblade drones to Ukraine as part of military assistance. The most recent $400 million package included ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and howitzers, armour kits for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and pontoon crossings.