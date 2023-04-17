Russian forces strike massive blow targeting AFU positions

The Russian forces struck a powerful blow on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction of hostilities. The video of the attack appeared on "Military correspondents of the Russian spring" Telegram channel.

The video shows a massive explosion on the river bank and a pillar of smoke rising into the sky. Several other explosions took place seconds later.

Earlier, the Russian Armed Forces launched a Kinzhal missile to strike military targets in the Lviv region. The missile struck the bunker of the reserve command post of the former Carpathian military district at a depth of about 100 meters.