Russian rocket aircraft to strike mock enemy targets in Pacific Ocean

Russia's strategic rocket aircraft will conduct simulated air strikes targeting group of enemy ships in the Pacific Ocean. The exercises will be conducted as part of the surprise combat readiness check of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Navy, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Putin, RIA Novosti reports.

According to Shoigu, the final stage of the surprise combat readiness check of the fleet will begin on April 18.

"Strategic rocket aircraft will fly to the central part of the Pacific Ocean to simulate attacks on naval groups of the mock enemy,” he said.

After the completion of the inspection, the forces of the Pacific Fleet would return to their bases, the minister added.

During the recent meeting with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin drew his attention to the fact that the Russian Navy was ready to perform tasks in any direction.

"Our surroundings have been turbulent in many areas and fraught with conflict situations, regional conflicts. We are all well aware of the geography of these regional conflicts. This is what the president discussed [with the defence minister],” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on April 17 to clarify Putin's remarks about the use of the Russian Navy.

On April 14, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the surprise combat readiness check of the Pacific Fleet. The main goal of the test, he called building up the fleet's capabilities to repel the aggression of a potential enemy. During the check, missile launches will be carried out, and long-range aviation will also be involved in it.