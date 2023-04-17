Ukrainian forces to go on counteroffensive on April 30 - Newswek

Newsweek: Ukrainian counteroffensive scheduled for April 30

The counteroffensive of the Ukrainian forces is scheduled for 30 April, Newsweek reports with reference to secret documents.

"Several others report that supplies and support are heading to Ukraine ahead of a Ukrainian offensive planned for April 30,” the report says.

According to the classified information, it is the 10th Ukrainian Operational Corps, which consists of nine brigades, that is going to set the counteroffensive going.

On April 15, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, speaking in Washington, said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive would begin "in the near future."