Ukrainian soldiers not fleeing Bakhmut - PMC Wagner founder

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not flee from Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk). Instead, they fight for city at the cost of very serious losses, PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said commenting on reports about Ukrainian soldiers fledging from Bakhmut.

"Today we need to concentrate in the city, because this is a very huge amount of combat work, the flanks should not let us down,” Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin earlier said that PMC Wagner fighters were advancing in Bakhmut.