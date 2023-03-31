World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian soldiers not fleeing Bakhmut - PMC Wagner founder

Incidents

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not flee from Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk). Instead, they fight for city at the cost of very serious losses, PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said commenting on reports about Ukrainian soldiers fledging from Bakhmut.

Ukrainian soldiers not fleeing Bakhmut - PMC Wagner founder

"Today we need to concentrate in the city, because this is a very huge amount of combat work, the flanks should not let us down,” Prigozhin said.

Prigozhin earlier said that PMC Wagner fighters were advancing in Bakhmut.

"We are advancing, taking every building, every entrance, every garage between buildings,” Prigozhin said. There are about 800 high-rise buildings in the city, he added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missiles killed dozens NATO officers in March 9 strike

Kinzhal hypersonic missiles of the Russian forces destroyed the joint Ukraine-NATO command and communications center where foreign officers were also staying

Pronews: Russia annihilated dozens NATO officers in underground bunker on March 9
Zelensky looking for salvation options as special operation verging towards climax
PMC Wagner founder has no doubts Bakhmut will be taken. Zelensky gets very nervous
Chinese President Xi Jinping says China must be prepared for large-scale war
Ukraine Air Force: Russia's glider bombs new threat
Zelensky looking for salvation options as special operation verging towards climax Lyuba Lulko Ukrainian Afterglow: German Death Throes Guy Somerset Japan panics about growing alliance between Russia and China Anton Kulikov
Ukrainian forces post video of massive buildup of NATO military hardware
Ukrainian forces clear minefields getting ready for counteroffensive from Kherson
Raiffeisen Bank suffocates under ECB's pressure in Russia
Raiffeisen Bank suffocates under ECB's pressure in Russia
Last materials
Ukrainian soldiers not fleeing Bakhmut - PMC Wagner founder
Belarus ready to deploy strategic nuclear weapons to stave off Western threat
Putin and Lukashenko to discuss truce in Ukraine before conflict escalates
Zelensky looking for salvation options as special operation verging towards climax
Pronews: Russia annihilated dozens NATO officers in underground bunker on March 9
Video shows massive buildup of NATO hardware near Kherson
Heute: Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch counteroffensive from Kherson
Russian glider bombs become new threat for Armed Forces of Ukraine
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank finds itself in unprecedented situation in Russia
Xi Jinping readies China for large-scale war
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X