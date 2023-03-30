The Ukrainian forces have published yet another video showing a large convoy of NATO armoured vehicles. Russian Spring military correspondents believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are thus trying to show their preparations for a counteroffensive.
The new video shows the recently received infantry fighting vehicles. No other details were provided, military correspondents noted in their Telegram channel.
British Husky and Mastiff armoured vehicles, as well as French VAB armoured personnel carriers, were spotted in the Kherson area of hostilities.
"Ukrainian sources advertise the buildup of NATO military hardware in the Kherson direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine may and may not launch a counteroffensive," the Russian Spring Telegram channel said.
Apti Alaudinov, an assistant to Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, believes that the possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would be Kyiv's last