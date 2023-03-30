Video shows massive buildup of NATO hardware near Kherson

The Ukrainian forces have published yet another video showing a large convoy of NATO armoured vehicles. Russian Spring military correspondents believe that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are thus trying to show their preparations for a counteroffensive.

The new video shows the recently received infantry fighting vehicles. No other details were provided, military correspondents noted in their Telegram channel.

British Husky and Mastiff armoured vehicles, as well as French VAB armoured personnel carriers, were spotted in the Kherson area of hostilities.