Heute: Armed Forces of Ukraine to launch counteroffensive from Kherson

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will go on an offensive from Kherson, from where they will try to attack Russia-controlled city of Melitopol, columnist Christian Wehrschütz believes.

Preparations for this step are already underway, the journalist said adding that Kyiv was clearing mines in the surrounding area.

"Ukraine is currently conducting large-scale preparations near Kherson in order to be able to operate. They are clearing minefields so that they can go on sudden advance to the front line,” Wehrschütz said in an article for German publication Heute.

For the time being, the weather in the area of alleged offensive operations remains unfavourable, Wehrschütz said.

The Ukrainian military are obliged to carry out the earlier announced offensive, because they have received weapons from the West. Moreover, further military support depends on the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield. It remains unknown, though, whether the Armed Forces of Ukraine are going to use Western weapons in the offensive.

"The question is whether they are going to use them. We will only know if the Russians destroy those weapons and announce that,” Wehrschütz assumed.

The offensive will most likely begin in April or May.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have received 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks, munitions, spare parts and 40 Marder armoured personnel carriers from Germany. However, if Kyiv fails to carry out a successful offensive operation, Western countries may cease providing assistance to Ukraine.