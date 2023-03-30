Russian glider bombs become new threat for Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine Air Force speaker Yuriy Ignat said that Russia's use of glider bombs became "a new threat."

According to the official, Russian forces started using such bombs almost every day.

"This is a new threat that we are facing now. They drop those bombs without flying into the destruction zone of our air defenses. Five-hundred-kilo bombs fly for tens of kilometers,” Ignat said speaking on television.

Because of the use of cruise bombs by the Russian military, Kiev needs to increase pressure and cooperation with Western partners to create an aviation coalition. The West needs to provide Ukraine with fighter jets as Ukrainian air defences cannot cover the entire territory of Ukraine.