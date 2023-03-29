World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia ready for peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis but has a number of conditions

Incidents

Russia is ready for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, but Moscow has a number of conditions, Mikhail Galuzin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, said in an interview with RTVI.

Russia ready for peaceful settlement of Ukrainian crisis but has a number of conditions

There are a number of conditions for which a "comprehensive, just and sustainable peace" in Ukraine and Europe can be possible, the diplomat said.

According to Galuzin:

  • the West should stop supplying weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
  • all armed formations must cease hostilities;
  • foreign mercenaries should be withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine.

Galuzin also drew attention to mandatory neutral and non-bloc status of Ukraine:

  • The republic must decline its intention to join NATO and the European Union;
  • Kyiv must also confirm its non-nuclear status, he added.

Galuzin also voiced Moscow's requirements for the international community. Just like Kyiv, foreign governments must recognize the "new territorial realities", that is, the accession of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as Zaporozhye and Kherson regions to Russia.

"It is important to restore Ukraine's contractual and legal base with Russia and the CIS, as well as — at the expense of the West — the civilian infrastructure that has been destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine after 2014,” Mikhail Galuzin added.

It is also important for Ukraine and the West to lift anti-Russian sanctions, withdraw lawsuits, cease legal proceedings against Russia, Russian individuals and legal entities, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces ready to repel Ukraine's counteroffensive attempts

Russia's Aerospace Forces are prepared to repel any possible counteroffensive of the Ukrainian forces, a Russian pilot said

Russian Aerospace Forces prepared for Ukraine's imminent counteroffensive
Japan panics about growing alliance between Russia and China
Germany believes Japan nervous over China's alliance with Russia
CIA's NewsGuard decided to control global media Internet
Brazil exercises sovereignty by supporting Russia's UN Security Council resolution
Japan panics about growing alliance between Russia and China Anton Kulikov Brazil supports Russia's UN Security Council on Nord Streams. Causes and consequences Lyuba Lulko CIA's NewsGuard decides to control global media Internet Inna Novikova
Russia opposed by 50 states in Ukrainian conflict – Patrushev
Chechen commander says Kyiv's upcoming counteroffensive will be its last
Moscow in no right to advise China's Xi Jinping trip to Ukraine
Moscow in no right to advise China's Xi Jinping trip to Ukraine
Last materials
Kremlin: It is up to Xi Jinping to decide whether to go to Ukraine or not
Ukraine's upcoming counteroffensive will be its last – Chechen commander
Patrushev: Russia will achieve its four goals in Ukraine even if opposed by 50 countries
Japan panics about growing alliance between Russia and China
Brazil supports Russia's UN Security Council on Nord Streams. Causes and consequences
CIA's NewsGuard decides to control global media Internet
Russian Aerospace Forces prepared for Ukraine's imminent counteroffensive
Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus could be huge mistake
Russian forces encircle nearly all of Bakhmut and half of Avdiivka
Russian forces strike Ukrainian troops in Avdiivka with incendiary munitions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X